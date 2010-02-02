Ujvagi hired as Lucas County administrator

Lucas County commissioners have hired State Rep. Peter Ujvagi to become the next county administrator.

TOLEDO, OH (WTOL) - Lucas County commissioners have hired State Rep. Peter Ujvagi to become the next county administrator, handling day-to-day operations. He's replacing Mike Beazley, who's leaving at the end of the month to work for the City of Oregon.

Ujvagi's salary for the county has not been set, nor has his starting date. The state representative's term in Columbus expires at the end of the year.

