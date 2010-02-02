Toledo council members oppose phone service rate hike

By Rob Wiercinski - bio | email

TOLEDO, OH (WTOL) - Members of Toledo City Council spoke against a proposed rate hike in telephone service being proposed in the Ohio General Assembly.

According to the Ohio Consumers Council, Senate Bill 162 and House Bill 276 could raise monthly local residential telephone bills by $1.25 each year for basic service.

Additionally, the bill eliminates some current service standards and replaces them with lower standards.

For example, phone companies would have 72 hours to repair a phone line that is out of service instead 24 hours as the law currently exists.

Council President Wilma Brown and Council Member George Sarantou are putting a resolution before council Tuesday that asks the Ohio General Assembly to alter the bills to protect consumers.

