No charges for teens with man who died playing Russian roulette

Police are investigating where 18-year-old Fitzgerald Robbins got a gun that he used in a fatal game of Russian roulette in the 3400 block of West Lincolnshire Boulevard around 6 p.m. Thursday.

Posted by Lisa Strawbridge - email

TOLEDO, OH (WTOL) - There will be no charges against two Toledo teens who were with 18-year-old Fitzgerald Robbins when Toledo police say he died playing Russian roulette in west Toledo.

Robbins died from a gunshot to the head the first time he pulled the trigger in the 3400 block of West Lincolnshire Boulevard, said Toledo Police Sgt. Phil Toney. The teens confessed to moving Robbins' body to the street before calling police.

Since the death was filed as a suicide, prosecutors decided charges would not be filed against the teens who were with Robbins.

The Blade reports the two teens were the 14-year-old girlfriend and 17-year-old friend of Robbins. The teens were driving to Westfield Franklin Park mall, listening to rap music, when the girl asked how to play Russian roulette, police said. Mr. Robbins put two bullets in a handgun, pointed the gun at his head and pulled the trigger. The weapon did not fire.



The 17-year-old refused to pull the trigger on himself when he noticed that one of the bullets was showing, the newspaper reports. Mr. Robbins then spun the cylinder and aimed the gun at his head. It fired when he pulled the trigger, killing him.



