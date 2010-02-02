Casino gaming company invests in Toledo tourism

Posted by Lisa Strawbridge - email

TOLEDO, OH (WTOL) - Penn National Gaming is delivering on its $300,000 pledge to build tourism in Toledo by investing three years worth of payments to the Greater Toledo Convention and Visitors Bureau, also known as Destination Toledo.

Penn says they are speeding up their investment in reaction to the tough local economy.

The gaming company is building the Hollywood Casino Toledo on Miami Street near I-75.

