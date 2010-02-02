'Avatar,' 'The Hurt Locker' lead Oscar nominations

BEVERLY HILLS, Calif. (AP) - The Academy Award nominations are out. The science-fiction sensation "Avatar" and the war-on-terror thriller "The Hurt Locker" lead with nine nominations each, including best picture and director for James Cameron and ex-wife Kathryn Bigelow.

Acting nominees include Sandra Bullock for "The Blind Side," Jeff Bridges for "Crazy Heart," Mo'Nique for "Precious" and Christoph Waltz for "Inglourious Basterds."

Best Picture (10 nominees)

"Avatar"

"The Blind Side"

"District 9"

"An Education"

"The Hurt Locker"

"Inglourious Basterds"

"Precious: Based on the Novel 'Push' by Sapphire"

"A Serious Man"

"Up"

"Up in the Air"



Best Actor in a Leading Role

Jeff Bridges, "Crazy Heart"

George Clooney, "Up in the Air"

Colin Firth, "A Single Man"

Morgan Freeman, "Invictus"

Jeremy Renner, "The Hurt Locker"

Actress in a Leading Role

Sandra Bullock, "The Blind Side"

Helen Mirren, "The Last Station"

Cary Mulligan, "An Education"

Gabourey Sidibe, "Precious: Based on the Novel 'Push' by Sapphire"

Meryl Streep, "Julie & Julia"



Actor in a Supporting Role

Matt Damon, "Invictus"

Woody Harrelson, "The Messenger"

Christopher Plummer, "The Last Station"

Stanley Tucci, "The Lovely Bones"

Christoph Waltz, "Inglourious Basterds"



Actress in a Supporting Role

Penelope Cruz, "Nine"

Vera Farmiga, "Up in the Air"

Maggie Gyllenhaal, "Crazy Heart"

Anna Kendrick, "Up in the Air"

Mo'Nique, "Precious"

