Pro-life Super Bowl ad already stirring strong emotions

By Tim Miller - bio | email

Posted by Lisa Strawbridge - email

TOLEDO, OH (WTOL) - Florida Gators quarterback Tim Tebow will star in a pro-life Super Bowl ad with his mother, causing pro-choice groups and the National Organization for Women to call on CBS to not air the ad.

Tebow won two national championships in college and will likely be drafted into the NFL in April. However, it's an ad he's appearing in on Super Bowl Sunday that has people talking. The Christian advocacy group Focus on the Family is paying for the ad featuring Tebow's mother explaining how she refused to end her pregnancy 23 years ago when she was seriously ill.

Charlotte Morford is with the Pregnancy Center in west Toledo supports the ad. She counsels pregnant women including those who have had an abortion and regret it. She's hoping the ad will make others reconsider their pro-choice stance. "He is the face of abortion because it smacks you in the face that he could not be here now if his mom had made a different choice," she said.

Carol Dunn, founder of the Center for Choice in uptown Toledo says she's been getting emails urging her to fight the message the ad will send. Dunn says she doesn't believe the message will have much of an impact since abortion has been legal since 1972, and the debate has been going on for just as long. "Let it go," she said. "We've got other issues to deal with, and one of them is national health care."

