Police: Maumee man impersonated Victoria's Secret rep to get personal info

This woman did not want to be identified but says she received two calls from the man.

TOLEDO, OH (WTOL) - A Maumee man is facing telephone harassment charges for calling women around the Toledo area, posing as a representative for Victoria's Secret, police say.

Todd Dominiak has been charged with two counts of telecommunications harassment.

One woman says she received two calls from him.

"I received a call yesterday," said a woman who would rather not be identified. Upon answering, "He told me I won a $75 gift."

But unlike most scam calls targeting a person's identity, this caller didn't ask for the woman's credit card or social security number.

This caller wanted some other personal information. "He started with pantyhose -- what size and color did I need? He worked his way up to my cup size."

Then it got even worse when the man "started in with obscenities."

When the man called back three weeks later, the Toledo Police were also tapped in. They had been tracing her phone calls since the first incident and were able to find the person they believe is the caller: Todd Dominiak, who was at a payphone in Maumee.

The woman we spoke to says she believes Dominiak is getting a slap on the wrist. "He shouldn't get away with walking away with a just a fine when he's been doing it for a long time."

