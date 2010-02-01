Toledo mayor's panel suggests $1 entertainment tax

By Rob Wiercinski - bio | email

TOLEDO, OH (WTOL) – Members of Mayor Bell's Citizens Special Investigation Team are suggesting the City of Toledo create an entertainment tax. The $1 per ticket surcharge could raise an estimated $800,000 per year as the city faces an estimated $44 million budget deficit.

It's only one of the panel's ideas, but it is possible city council may soon debate whether to create a new entertainment tax on tickets for sporting events, concerts and shows.

It would be added to the cost of tickets to a Mud Hens or Walleye game or other type of entertainment event.

Councilperson Mike Craig says he doesn't think it would stop anyone from buying a Mud Hens or Walleye ticket.

Lucas County Commissioner Ben Konop believes the tax would hurt attendance at the Lucas County Arena.

"We're trying to keep tickets priced so average working families can afford them," said Konop. "We're doing a good job at that... A little more increase (and) it's going to be too expensive for families to go to these events," said Konop.

Many folks are divided about the idea. Paul Hill thinks says he doesn't have any problem with the plan and thinks it's a good idea.

However, Fred Neuhausel says he would "like to see them find other ways to save money, getting income somewhere else."

The ticket tax is only an idea for now, but it's possible the issue may soon appear before council in the form of legislation.

