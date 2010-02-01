Earth religions get worship area at Air Force Academy

AIR FORCE ACADEMY, Colo. (AP) - The Air Force Academy in Colorado has set up an outdoor worship area for followers of Wicca, Druidism and other Earth-centered religions.

A double circle of stones has been placed atop a hill on the campus near Colorado Springs. It's available to cadets and other service personnel in the area.

The academy said Monday that chapel staff worked with Tech. Sgt. Brandon Longcrier, who follows the Pagan tradition, to establish the area. He's the noncommissioned officer-in-charge of the academy's astronautics labs.

The school also has worship facilities for Christians, Jews, Muslims and Buddhists. Academy superintendent Michael Gould has made religious tolerance a priority. It became a concern after 2004 a survey of cadets found instances of harassment.

