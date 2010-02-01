Morning Song Creations owner hails from Toledo

Amy Fenstemacher, owner of Morning Star Creations:

I grew up in Toledo. My mother taught me how to sew when I was 10 years old, and it just stuck. Before I knew it, I was making my own homecoming dresses and showing my mom shortcuts to the patterns.

My grandma taught me how to knit at a very young age, also. I remember in high school, selling my macramé necklaces and doing calligraphy for a number of friends -- and on our diplomas.

My Godmother to this day finds projects that I have no idea how to do, and I find myself picking them up like an old habit. The latest project has been caning chairs and making braided rugs.

Over the years, I learned many different crafts such as glassblowing, spinning wool, weaving, drawing, ceramics, and calligraphy, but what I have done through it all is sew. I have constantly challenged myself to sew as many odd sewing projects as I could come across. Some of my favorites were three teepees, boat covers, fancy dresses and baby clothes.

I now sell my crafts in stores around the Pacific Northwest and on my web site.

I started Morning Song Creations 5 years ago after the birth of my daughter, Ebony. Making things comes naturally to me, so it seemed only natural to make lots of clothes and toys for my baby.

What I realized was that people loved them and encouraged me to keep making more. Now I am at my sewing machine every day of the week.

I thrive on learning new crafts and trying things in new ways. So I tend to offer a wide variety of products for people to choose from.

Most of the clothes I make are made from up-cycled cashmere or wool sweaters. This makes each one individual and unique.

Making things is my passion and I like the idea of making quality products that people can hand down to the next generation.