EcoTrack11: New TPS school designed to be energy efficient

By Chris Vickers - email | bio

Posted by Nick Dutton - email

TOLEDO, OH (WTOL) - Toledo Public Schools' first LEED qualified school, Hawkins Elementary , has only been open to students for a few weeks, but the school with be a teaching tool for generations.

Hawkins Elementary Principal Ann Baker says faculty talked to students last December about how the new school was more environmentally friendly.

"The new building itself is so exciting. What we are doing here as far as recycling, our new helix wind turbine," said fifth grade teacher Rodney West-Estell.

The building was constructed partially out of recycled materials and incorporates natural light to be more energy efficient. It also uses less water than the old building. However, teachers think the green curriculum will most impact students.

Student teacher Brett Painter says the fact 75 percent of the excess building materials were recycled will help him teach students about renewable resources. "The wind turbine that will be powering four of our classrooms works into our lesson plan beautifully."

Painter says part of the lesson plan also includes talking about ecological footprint and writing a letter to President Obama.

"We have our kids write a letter to President Obama… introducing Hawkins Elementary to the President, telling him what they learned about the ecological footprint and asking him what he is going to do to lead us in that area," said Painter.

