Toledo Central Catholic kicks off Black History Month

TOLEDO, OH (WTOL) - To honor Black History Month, Central Catholic High School held an assembly Monday. And while every year, the assembly features a gospel choir and a drama presentation, this year, there was a little something extra: Fr. Tony Ricard.

Fr. Ricard, a priest from the Archdiocese of New Orleans, travels around the world speaking to youth about putting God at the forefront.

"I think it's so important that our young people not only have an experience of faith, but an experience of faith from the Black perspective because it tells everybody that we've all been made in the image and likeness of God," Fr. Ricard said.

Father Tony's message is simple: acceptance, faith and confidence in how you're made.

The message had an impact.

"I actually thought it was wonderful and it was what our school needed," said student Kalvin White. "We're all diverse and we should get to know everybody's ways."

