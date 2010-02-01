Haiti: Arrested Baptists may be sent to US

PORT-AU-PRINCE, Haiti (AP) - Haitian officials say they are talking with U.S. diplomats about whether 10 American Baptists arrested trying to take children out of the country should be sent to the United States for prosecution.

A lawyer representing the Americans says the nine are being treated poorly and one of them, a diabetic, fainted and has been hospitalized.

Haiti's communications minister says the Americans might have to face justice in the United States because Haiti's court system has been crippled by the Jan. 12 earthquake.

Lawyer Jorge Puello in the Dominican Republic says the Americans are crammed in a small room at at Haiti's judicial police headquarters. He claims they have not been given adequate medical care and food.

