Boat fire slows traffic on I-75 in Rossford

Posted by Lisa Strawbridge - email
ROSSFORD, OH (WTOL) - A boat that was being hauled on a trailer on I-75 became engulfed in flames. The driver managed to get the trailer to the side of the highway near Buck Road.
A person driving to work sent in a SEE SNAP SEND photo of the boat.
Traffic was down to one lane during the noon hour on Monday.
