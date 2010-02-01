Boat fire slows traffic on I-75 in Rossford

Posted by Lisa Strawbridge - email

ROSSFORD, OH (WTOL) - A boat that was being hauled on a trailer on I-75 became engulfed in flames. The driver managed to get the trailer to the side of the highway near Buck Road.

A person driving to work sent in a SEE SNAP SEND photo of the boat.

Traffic was down to one lane during the noon hour on Monday.

