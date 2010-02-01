42 counts to be filed against Ottawa County horse owner

The scene was described by one rescuer as a holocaust for horses.

OTTAWA COUNTY, OH (WTOL) - The Humane Society of Ottawa County announced they will file 42 misdemeanor charges against the Carroll Township owner of 37 horses, according to Nancy Silva with the Humane Society.

Officials from the animal welfare organization rescued the horses Friday. At least six of the horses have died.

The owner of the horses has not been identified. Humane Society officials say she's a well-known horse breeder in the area but could no longer financially care for the animals.

