Brown announces bid for re-election of Wood County commissioner

Posted by Lisa Strawbridge - email

PERRYSBURG, OH (WTOL) - Wood County Commissioner Tim Brown announced his bid Monday for re-election in the November election.

Brown discussed jobs at his news conference outside of First Solar in Perrysburg, saying Wood County has seen growth during his time in office. "Jobs have been my focus," Brown said. "Jobs are presently my highest priority, and jobs will continue to be at the forefront of my efforts so long as I am permitted by the voters to serve."

Brown is running as a Republican. Fostoria Mayor John Divoli has announced he's running for the commissioner position as an Independent.

