Swanton fire destroys family's mobile home

By Erica Shaffer - bio | email

Posted by Dave Dykema - email

SWANTON, OH (WTOL) - A family lost everything after a fire destroyed their mobile home around 3 a.m. Sunday morning.

It happened off Airport Highway in the Chateau Estates in Swanton.

Dillon Wheeler woke first and noticed something wrong. "I woke up at about 3 a.m. and I could feel heat under my feet and I could smell smoke and I looked around and I could see smoke everywhere."

It didn't take long for the fire to spread throughout the entire mobile home.

"We were laying in bed and the next thing you know: flames," Robert Wheeler said. "My son said the bathroom was full of smoke and the next thing you know it was definitely on fire."

When fire crews arrived they said the home was fully involved.

Cold weather caused problems as they had to leave the hoses running to keep them from freezing.

"By letting the water run we do use extra water and that places water on the ground causing trip hazards," Chief Kevin Bernhard of the Monclova Township Fire Dept. said.

Firefighters are calling the mobile home a total loss. School books, pictures, clothes... Everything the family owns is gone.

Dillon says, "I only have like one shirt left and that's it."

However, Robert's sister Karen Reeb puts things all in perspective. "Everybody is good that's the main thing. Because you can't take back a life but you can get new stuff."

For now the Wheelers will stay with family and neighbors until they can find a new home.

The cause of the fire is still unknown.

Copyright 2010 WTOL. All rights reserved.