Granholm: Obama stimulus plan gave Mich. 42K jobs

LANSING, Mich. (AP) - Gov. Jennifer Granholm says President Barack Obama's economic stimulus plan has created 42,000 jobs in Michigan in the past six months and deserves a chance to succeed.

Granholm appeared Sunday on political talk shows on CBS and CNN to discuss Obama making congressional passage of a new jobs bill a top priority and, with it, granting tax credits to companies that decide to manufacture goods in the U.S.

Along with Obama's pledge to enfore trade agreements, Granholm says that means the U.S. should see manufacturing growth in the future. Granholm says that gives Michigan and other manufacturing-dependent states hope that they can transform themselves and diversify.

As an example, she said batteries for electric cars might be made in the U.S. by American workers instead of in Asia.

