South Korean president says he's ready to meet North Korea's Kim

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) - South Korea's president says he is willing to meet North Korean leader Kim Jong Il this year to discuss the North's nuclear weapons program.

President Lee Myung-bak's comment comes despite a recent flare-up in border tensions. North Korea fired artillery shells for a third day yesterday in what it says were military exercises near its disputed western sea border with South Korea. Shelling Wednesday drew return fire from the South, but there have been no casualties or damage reported from any of it.

The artillery fire comes as a mixed signal from the communist regime. North Korea recently has appeared more eager to engage the South in dialogue after ballistic missile and nuclear tests last year drew U.N. sanctions.

South Korea says it's unclear whether summit talks can be held soon, but that President Lee said he could meet Kim some time this year.

