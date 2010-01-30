Ohio River may reopen at Greenup on Sunday

GREENUP, Ky. (AP) - The Army Corps of Engineers says traffic may remain at a standstill on the Ohio River at the Greenup Locks and Dam until Sunday.

The Corps says its repair crews are working around the clock to stabilize the miter gate that was damaged Wednesday. The Corps said Friday it expects crews will be able to secure the gate by Sunday, at which point the auxiliary chamber will begin locking vessels through. The auxiliary chamber takes about three hours, compared to 45 minutes for the main one.

The Corps said it expects repairs on the main gate to be complete in six to eight weeks. On Friday morning, 11 tows were waiting to lock through. The site on the river between Greenup County, Ky., and Lawrence County, Ohio, is about 24 miles downstream from Huntington, W.Va.