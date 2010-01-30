Governor awards $250,000 for Ohio's aerospace hub

DAYTON, Ohio (AP) - Ohio Gov. Ted Strickland has awarded $250,000 in seed money to help develop the Dayton region as the state's aerospace hub for innovation and opportunity.

Strickland announced the award Friday at the University of Dayton Innovation Center. The governor earlier designated the Dayton region as home to the first of several state hubs of innovation. The university is the aerospace hub's lead partner organization.

The hubs are part of the Ohio Department of Development's strategic plan for economic development. Strickland said in his State of the State speech that all of Ohio's eight largest cities will have the opportunity to hold hub status.

The state hubs are designed to leverage Ohio's regional assets and drive long-term economic growth in Ohio.

