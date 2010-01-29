WTOL Editorial: Clothing Your Community a remarkable expression of charity

Soon, the clothes donated by WTOL viewers during our Clothing Your Community drive will be keeping someone warm and looking better.

All 80 tons of clothes have been donated by the people of Northwest Ohio. Your generosity has made Clothing Your Community one of the most remarkable expressions of charity.

Thank you for hearing our message: when you no longer wear it, share it.

Now we just need more volunteers to sort the 80 tons of items to get them ready to give away. Click here if you want to help, if even just for a few hours.

Thank you for caring and for giving.