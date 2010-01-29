West Toledo woman wants folks to get their dogs licensed

By Mika Highsmith - bio | email

Posted by Nick Dutton - email

TOLEDO, OH (WTOL) – Folks in Toledo have just over a month left to get their dogs licensed. The deadline has been extended until Feb. 26, but that's not much comfort for one woman.

Verna Willis says she put her dog Old Fatty outside to use the bathroom, but couldn't find him when she went to let him inside.

"When I noticed he wasn't there I looked for him," said Willis, who searched the neighborhood and passed out flyers.

Old Fatty didn't have a Lucas County dog license, so when a technician from the west Toledo Animal Hospital found her dog and wasn't able to find the owner, it was too late.

"They said they had him a total of seven days and within that seven days they neutered him and adopted out of that facility," said Willis.

The west Toledo Animal Hospital's manger says he feels bad, but was following standard procedure. The dog is in a good home, which doesn't bring much comfort to Willis. She misses him and feels guilty because she didn't buy a license.

Lucas County Auditor Anita Lopez says in this economy it can be tough but wants folks to remember licensing protects dogs and can helps locate owners if they're lost.

"Follow all rules and regulations no matter how much it costs," said Willis.

Folks have until Feb. 26 to pick up the paperwork for the $25 license from Pet Supplies Plus, the Lucas County Dog Warden or Auditors Office. Call 419-213-4406 for more information.

Copyright 2010 WTOL. All rights reserved.