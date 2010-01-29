West Toledo teen dies playing Russian roulette with friends

A neighbor tells News 11's Lisa Rantala that the two teens left when she arrived at the body. "The kids who were there had left, and I'm thinking, 'Did they know him?' You know, he's here dead, alone."

TOLEDO, OH (WTOL) - Police are investigating where 18-year-old Fitzgerald Robbins got the gun that he used in a fatal game of Russian roulette in the 3400 block of West Lincolnshire Boulevard around 6 p.m. Thursday.

Toledo Police Sgt. Phil Toney says Robbins killed himself when he pulled the trigger the first time in a game of Russian roulette.

A neighbor says she was driving home when two teens stopped her car. "He said, 'Can you call 911?' and the young lady pointed at the body saying, 'He's bleeding, he's bleeding.'"

The neighbor says the two teens left when she arrived at the body. "The kids who were there had left, and I'm thinking, 'Did they know him?' You know, he's here dead, alone."

Police say the two friends of Robinson pulled his body into the street, but did leave when someone else arrived. He adds that they called 911 when they got home. "They're kids. They're scared. They didn't know what to do," said Sgt. Toney.

This witness stayed at the scene until police arrived.

Police say they're not looking at charges against the friends, but they do want to know more about the gun.

