MI looks to raise gas tax to repair roads

BEDFORD, MI (WTOL) - The State of Michigan has a shot at $1.5 billion in federal aid to repair the roads, but the state first has to come up it's share of the plan. Eight lawmakers have proposed a gas tax to do it.

Lawmakers say the federal aid would give the green light to 200 stalled road projects in exchange for the gas tax. Michigan drivers currently pay an extra 19 cents a gallon plus 6 percent of the price per gallon. If the bill goes through, that will jump to 23 cents a gallon upon passage, then to 27 cents a gallon in 2013.

Many drivers in Michigan complain about the roads. Edgar Turner, who repairs buses for the Bedford School District, says their fleet of 50 buses need an alignment about once a month. He also changes worn tires and loosened parts.

Though aging roads make for a bumpy ride to work and school, it remains to be seen if drivers support a gas tax.

"I can't see supporting a higher tax," said Michigan resident Tim Churchill. "It's just going to hurt people that are already hurting."

Turner says he understands the reservations but believes the tax hike could pay off in the long run if it's put to proper use. "I see first hand the damage of what it does to everybody's car, and it would be cheaper to pass the gas tax in the long run, to what it causes the wear and tear on your vehicle."

