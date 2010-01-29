$12 billion Senate bill could help community colleges

By Justin Michaels - bio | email

TOLEDO, OH (WTOL) - Owens Community College students and administrators are pleased about a Senate bill that could provide additional funding to colleges.

President Obama spoke during Wednesday night's State of the Union address about a Senate bill that could provide $12 billion to community colleges across the country.

Freshman Khadijah Powell, who's using Owens as a stepping stone to a four year college, says he was encouraged by the President's endorsement of community colleges.

For Art Jankowski, a machinist by trade, is using community college as a fresh start. He was laid off from work and is now focusing on law enforcement.

School administrators welcome the Senate bill. It could help them upgrade infrastructure and higher new faculty.

"If we can get some support from the federal government that would help increase the access for students and also give us the funds to continue to provide a quality product," said Owens Vice President of Student Affairs Bill Ivoska.

The announcement comes as community college enrollment is at an all time high.

