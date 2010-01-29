Change in Toledo pit bull law has city council worried

By Rob Wiercinski - bio | email

TOLEDO, OH (WTOL) - A portion of Toledo's pit bull law was ruled unconstitutional, and City Council Member Mike Collins fears the case could affect other local laws beyond dog ordinances.

The city's pit bull law limits home owners to keeping one adult pit bull on their property and requires those dogs to be on a leash and muzzled when out in public.

A ruling from Municipal Court Judge Michael Goulding in the case of "City versus Hugh Smith" finds the muzzling requirement and ownership limitations to be unconstitutional.

Collins believes if Judge Goulding's decision isn't challenged, then other city laws, including the new ban on texting while driving, are in jeopardy. "Where does it stop?" Collins asked. "It's not only the City of Toledo. It catapults out of Toledo to all other home rule cities throughout the State of Ohio."

Collins, who is chair of council's Public Safety Committee, has spoken out that he wants the city to appeal the decision. He points out a 2007 Ohio Supreme Court decision in the case of "Toledo versus Tellings" in which the ordinance was ruled to be a valid exercise of police power in the city. "It conflicts with the Tellings case, and therefore I think we as a city, because of our home rule status, should appeal this case."

A statement from the mayor's office says the law department is reviewing its options on the decision from Judge Goulding.

