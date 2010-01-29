Ellis takes plea deal for role in death of Springfield Twp. man

Scott Schoch, 28, pleaded no contest Tuesday to murder charges in the death of 23-year-old Colin Fisher in Springfield Township in the summer of 2009.

LUCAS COUNTY, OH (WTOL) - James Ellis pleaded no contest to obstructing justice and carrying a concealed weapon for his role in the death of 24-year-old Colin Fisher of Springfield Township. Ellis is scheduled to be sentenced March 1.

Police say Ellis, Fisher, and Scott Schoch met at a bar and got into a fight, reportedly over money, when Fisher was fatally shot.

Schoch has already been sentenced to 15 years to life in prison. He pleaded no contest to murder charges in a plea deal.

