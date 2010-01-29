Teen killed himself playing Russian Roulette, police say

Police are investigating where 18-year-old Fitzgerald Robbins got a gun that he used in a fatal game of Russian roulette in the 3400 block of West Lincolnshire Boulevard around 6 p.m. Thursday.

From The Blade:

TOLEDO, OH - The 18-year-old man whose body was found Thursday evening lying in a West Toledo street had accidentally shot himself while playing with a gun, authorities said.

Fitzgerald Robbins, 18, of the 1200 block of Parkside Boulevard, apparently died of a self-inflicted wound according to preliminary results of the autopsy conducted by the Lucas County Coroner's Office.

The Blade says detectives discovered a gun near the body but that neighbors didn't hear gun shots.