Gov. Strickland announces employment programs at The Source

By Rob Wiercinski - bio | email and Joe Stoll - bio | email

Posted by Lisa Strawbridge - email

TOLEDO, OH (WTOL) - Governor Ted Strickland made a stop at The Source in Toledo Friday to announce new job programs and to highlight the success of the agency in retraining workers.

Strickland announced the governor's office is teaming up with Lucas County for a major hiring event scheduled for April 30 at the Rec Center to help connect job seekers with employers.

Additionally, he announced $400 million in stimulus money for passenger rail improvements that is expected to create jobs. The rail includes the revival of service between Cleveland-Columbus and Cincinnati by the year 2012. The funds are also slated to boost current service from Toledo to Chicago and Pittsburgh.

"I think Toledo should rejoice the fact that Ohio is receiving these resources, and it's a major first step. But Toledo will not be neglected," said Strickland.

While at The Source, the governor spoke with Paula Cartlidge, who has gone back to school after being out of work for more than a year. Cartlidge says she was glad to see Strickland in her classroom. "He's bringing jobs here for everyone that is unemployed, you know he's bringing a new perspective here."

The governor said, "It really touched me to know someone like that would be trying so hard to gain the education, the knowledge they need in order to be employed."

He added that northwest Ohio is a model when it comes to green jobs, specifically solar-power jobs, and says the plan is to add to that success.

Additional job success he pointed out in the area is the BP investment in its biorefinery and a possible coke plant in Oregon. "I think it is happening," said Strickland. "It's going to take some time, but I believe we are on our way toward recovery and job creation."

