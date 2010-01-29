Put-In-Bay basketball team catches plane, drives to away games

By Natalie Grise - bio | email

TOLEDO, OH (WTOL) - Former Genoa Comet Craig Schuffenecker's coaching career is nothing like his playing career.

"It's definitely different. It's a lot like a college style trip," said Schuffenecker.

An away game for his Put-In-Bay Panthers means leaving school early, catching a plane, driving to another high school—and that's just before tip-off. After the game, the team stays in hotel rooms before flying out the next morning, in order to make it to school by 8 a.m.

Put-In-Bay plays 13 games this season, against Freshmen and JV teams, but venturing off the island provides more than just competition.

"Going out to eat. Its fun to go to other places because the selection is limited on the island," said Senior Gage Auger.

With just 12 boys in the entire high school, basketball at Put-In-Bay is a different experience, but for these Panthers, different can be better.

"It's great because I get to work one on one with these boys in the classroom and on the basketball court," said Schuffenecker.

"We're close, very close. Everybody knows everybody very well. We've been with each other since we were babies basically," says Senior Robert Courtney.

Put-In-Bay defeated the Ottawa Hills Freshmen team 35-27 Monday. The Panthers come back to the mainland Saturday, Jan. 30 to play Oak Harbor.



