Haitian orphan adopted by Lima couple

TOLEDO (WTOL) - Some children from Haiti are finding homes in northwest Ohio.

The Brennemans had been working to adopt a little boy for about a year but weren't able to until now. The orphanage he'd been in was run by another couple from Lima: Hal and Chris Nungester. It was destroyed by the earthquake, which is why the Nungesters were able to push through the adoptions at a much quicker pace.

Copyright WTOL 2010. All rights reserved.