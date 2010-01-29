CrimeTracker 11: Bomb containment vessel assists in fight against terror

TOLEDO (WTOL) - A new piece of equipment used by the bomb squad here in northwest Ohio is helping in the fight against terrorism.

When the bomb squad encounters an explosive device, a robot can put it inside the device, close the door and set it off.

"It's called a total containment vessel. This can not only handle a large amount of explosive material, totally contained, but it also can test chemicals and biological spills," said Sgt. Chuck Nearhood, commander of the Northwest Ohio Bomb Squad.

