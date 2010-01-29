East Toledo shooting injures 1

TOLEDO (WTOL) - A shooting in east Toledo landed one man in the hospital.

It happened just after 6:30 p.m. Thursday at the corner of Berry and Nevada. An officer said a man went to the house with a gun and got into a scuffle with the residents over drug money.

Somehow, the gun was taken from the victim and he was shot in the arm.

The man was taken to Mercy St. Vincent Hospital.

No charges have been filed yet.