Swiergosz found guilty a few hours after taking the stand

By Jonathan Walsh - bio | email

Posted by Dave Dykema - email

TOLEDO, OH (WTOL) - A Holland man was found guilty in court Thursday for kidnapping, raping and holding his wife hostage.

A jury found Michael Swiergosz guilty on all eight felony counts against him stemming from the hostage and standoff situation with his estranged wife at her place of employment, the Sunset House retirement community.

During the last day of testimony Prosecutor Dean Mandros said defendant Swiergosz did something odd, taking the stand twice on his behalf. In nearly three decades of practicing law, Mandros said he's never seen that.

After a first round of testimony from Swiergosz, his attorney Jane Roman informed the judge, "It is my client's wish at this time to re-take the stand."

When asked why, Swiergosz responded, "This is my life and I'm extremely worried that jury is going to be sent somewhere where they don't have even close to the full story." So he took the stand again, against the advice of his attorney, and talked about fights he had with his wife concerning the children, money and their upcoming divorce. He even shed a few tears.

But in the end, it didn't help his cause at all.

"I've never seen that happen before in my 28 years," Mandros said. "But he felt like he wanted to add a little something that he didn't get a chance to express the first time and we didn't have a problem with that."

When asked what his reaction was to the trial, Swiergosz said, "I am very disappointed."

In response to a question about what he thought was the key to his conviction, he replied, "I think Dean Mandros did a very good job."

When asked if he was disappointed with his attorney, he repeated, "I think Dean Mandros did a very good job." He then added, "The truth doesn't matter."

Mandros said that Mrs. Swiergosz and her mother were very relieved. "They've been under a lot of stress and tension all these months, as you can imagine, and there was certainly a sense of relief."

Swiergosz faces up to 76 years. He'll be sentenced February 8.

