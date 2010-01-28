New college grads turn to volunteerism

By Justin Michaels - bio | email

Posted by Nick Dutton - email

BOWLING GREEN, OH (WTOL) - College graduates are facing one of the toughest job markets in decades, but volunteering may be a good alternative to job hunting.

Jessica Sutton, a certified high school teacher and recent grad, volunteered after college.

She says she wasn't ready for a typical 9-to-5 job and the transition time allows time for volunteer work with AmeriCorps.

Sutton is the coordinator for the Bowling Green's Teen Center. That means before students and other volunteers show up, she makes sure the center is ready for business.

"It's all about giving back to your local community. It's all about giving back to where you're from or where you're living at the time," said Sutton.

According to Junior Achievement, 84 percent of new college grads say giving back is a good idea before their first job.

Volunteering can also lead to a career.

Deborah Slosberg, BGSU's Special Projects Coordinator in the Office of Service Learning, always wanted to make a difference. Now, she coordinates volunteers on and off campus. The job stemmed from her own post-college volunteer work with AmeriCorps.

"I decided that by helping other people volunteer and give back to their communities I could make even more of a difference than if I was doing it myself," said Slosberg.

Volunteering in devastated areas like Haiti are a common way some people volunteers but there are many other options. Slosberg says it ranges from working at homeless shelters and women's shelters to tutoring children.

"People don't think of their local areas, they think of these huge natural disasters like Haiti when really you could just give two hours of your time to your community and make a huge, significant difference," said Slosberg.

And volunteering doesn't always mean free, for many the positions are paid. Some offer anything from stipends, to help with student loans.

Civic Engagement Positions:

AmeriCorps- www.americorps.gov/

City Year- www.cityyear.org/

Peace Corps- www.peacecorps.gov/

State PIRGs- http://www.uspirg.org/jobs/

DART- www.thedartcenter.org/

Jesuit Volunteer Corps (there are a lot of religious organizations that do this work)- www.jesuitvolunteers.org/

Teach for America - www.teachforamerica.org

World Teach- www.worldteach.org/

Vista- http://www.americorps.gov/about/programs/vista.asp

Other websites:

Office of Service-Learning - http://www.bgsu.edu/offices/service-learning/

Points of Light- www.pointsoflight.org/

The Corporation for National and Community Service- www.nationalservice.gov/

United Way of Greater Toledo- www.unitedwaytoledo.org

