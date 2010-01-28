WATCH IT NOW--Toledo woman's McNugget rage caught on tape

This story first aired at the end of 2009. Attached is the video of the incident.

Posted by Dave Dykema - email

TOLEDO, OH (WTOL) - A Toledo woman accused of getting violent after McDonald's wouldn't serve her Chicken McNuggets has been indicted by a grand jury.

Melodi Dushane is now facing a vandalism charge.

Police say she ordered the nuggets at the east Toledo McDonald's a few weeks ago, but they were only serving breakfast.

Dushane reportedly then got into a physical fight with the store manager and shattered the drive-thru window.

Copyright 2010 WTOL. All rights reserved.