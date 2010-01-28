WATCH IT NOW--Toledo woman's McNugget rage caught on tape - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

WATCH IT NOW--Toledo woman's McNugget rage caught on tape

Melodi Dushane, caught on tape Melodi Dushane, caught on tape

This story first aired at the end of 2009. Attached is the video of the incident.

TOLEDO, OH (WTOL) - A Toledo woman accused of getting violent after McDonald's wouldn't serve her Chicken McNuggets has been indicted by a grand jury.

Melodi Dushane is now facing a vandalism charge.

Police say she ordered the nuggets at the east Toledo McDonald's a few weeks ago, but they were only serving breakfast.

Dushane reportedly then got into a physical fight with the store manager and shattered the drive-thru window.

