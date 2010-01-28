Stainbrook attorney: BOE should have never certified Simpson

Jeff Simpson says he took control of the party fairly during a meeting in December.

Jon Stainbrook claims he is still in charge of the GOP.

TOLEDO, OH (WTOL) - The attorney for Jon Stainbrook, who claims to remain the leader of the Lucas County GOP, says the Board of Elections should have never certified both candidates.

An attorney for representing Stainbrook is asking Judge Charles Doneghy to rule that the Board of Elections improperly certified and forwarded the list of committees submitted by the Simpson faction to the Ohio Republican Party.

"Not only was their initial attempt to overthrow invalid, but their subsequent filings with the Board of Elections that have been certified down to the State Central Committee were incomplete," said Scott Ciolek, attorney for Jon Stainbrook.

The Simpson faction is arguing they followed the process, and the matter shouldn't be argued in court. "That process says the State Central Committee should make the decision regarding Mr. Simpson and Mr. Stainbrook. At the end of the day, we should be in Columbus with this dispute, not sitting before these courts, said Kent Murphree, attorney for Jeff Simpson.

While a ruling is still pending from the judge, the Stainbrook faction say they are worried the case has the potential to set the stage for future "political coups."

It's possible the argument will head to the District Court of Appeals if nothing is decided in Lucas County Common Pleas court.

