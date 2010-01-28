Terminally ill Toledo woman makes most of time left

By Melissa Voetsch email | bio

Posted by Nick Dutton - email

TOLEDO, OH (WTOL) - Many folks have seen the movie Bucket List which follows the life of two men. Both are given a terminal diagnosis so they make a list of things they want to do before they die.

Dying used to be Robin Mower's her biggest fear. The Toledo woman was diagnosed with ALS, a fatal neurological disease. However, instead of spending hours on grief, she's refocused her life.

Bucket lists are the focus of the new CBS Special Live for the Moment. The show highlights the bucket list of Roger Childs, another ALS patient.

Mower communicates with Childs and other ALS patients on Facebook, using their inspiration to push past doubts.

Her life's dreams are no longer on hold and she advises folks to create a bucket list early on and live strong. She's planning a trip to Hawaii in April.

Indeed, Mowers also no longer faces life's risks with fear. She wants to skydive and is sure it will happen.

These days, Mower only cares about inspiring belief in her family.

"I hope that my grandkids will know me as a strong person -- as a survivor," she said.

Copyright 2010 WTOL. All rights reserved.