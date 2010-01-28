Fremont community comes together to bury 3 drowned boys

By Dick Berry - email

Posted by Lisa Strawbridge - email

FREMONT, OH (WTOL) - Two families are preparing to bury three boys who drowned in the Sandusky river Sunday after falling through the ice. The viewing is Friday with the funeral and burial on Saturday.

The community of Fremont is coming together in support and financial assistance to the families. Laicey Everett, the mother of Jayden and Da'Vontae, works at Lees Famous Recipe Restaurant. A donation jar in the restaurant is quickly filling up bills and spare change to help the Everett family. "The town really has come together to help this family. The support has been awesome," said owner Larry Bowman.

A local screen printing shop made 600 T-shirts to memorialize the boys. Family-members plan to wear them to the funeral on Saturday. Others will be sold to the public to offset funeral costs.

Fremont Ross Senior Maria Rodriguez didn't know the boys who died, but she designed the artwork on the T-shirt because she wanted to help. "There's a lot of postings on the Facebook page in there talking about how they're in heaven now and in a better place with the sky. I thought it was nice because that's where they are," she said.

Maria's mom Christina is a massage therapist at Wise Chiropractic. She'll be offering one-hour massages at a discounted rate with all the proceeds to benefit the families.

Other fundraisers include a Friday bake sale at the American Legion Post 121, a portion of East of Chicago Pizza proceeds to be donated Tuesday and a fish fry at the Valley View Health Campus on February 25.

Copyright 2010 WTOL. All rights reserved.