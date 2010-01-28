Pregnant woman dies in Defiance crash; baby survives

Posted by Lisa Strawbridge - email

DEFIANCE COUNTY, OH (WTOL) - Kaitlyn Knox, age 22, died after a car crash that occurred at 8:30 a.m. on SR-15 near Blosser Road in Defiance County. Knox was six months pregnant and doctors were able to deliver a baby girl, who remains in critical condition at Defiance Regional Medical Center (DRMC).

The preliminary investigation by the Defiance Post of the State Highway patrol reports that Knox was traveling northbound on SR-15 in a 2009 Honda. She lost control of her vehicle, which slid left of center, striking a 2004 Pontiac being driven southbound by Elizabeth Stockinger, age 29. Both women were transported to DRMC. Knox was declared deceased at 9:50 a.m. while being treated. Stockinger was treated and released.

The crash remains under investigation.