Company offers unlimited paid vacation days

SEATTLE, WA (WTOL) -- A Seattle company has announced a new policy most employees would love -- unlimited paid vacation.

Social Strata, a company that runs social networking, announced this week it has done away with its jury, funeral, maternity or any other type of leave.

Instead, the company is offering unlimited paid vacation time for full-time employees.

"We have grown ups in this office. We have people who work really hard, really passionately all the time and why not give them the opportunity to schedule their lives the way that they need to," said Social Strata President Rosemary O'Neill.

When O'Neill first announced the policy her employees thought it was a joke, but now that they know it's not, they're thrilled.

They do not have any job openings at this time.