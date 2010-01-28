Ronco Coffeetime Brew System: Does it Work?

Toledo resident Shawn Sirkin reached to Call 11 for Action after she noticed bed bugs crawling on the drapes and walls at the Sunset Motel off Telegraph Road. She said when she reached out to the health department she was told they didn’t have the funds to tackle the problem.

A grieving family says they spent thousands of dollars on a grave stone for their loved one, but then never received it.

Call 11 For Action continues to work to help a local family get the memorial stone for their loved one. (Source: WTOL)

A grieving family recently contacted Call 11 For Action after getting swindled out of a memorial stone for their loved one. Now, another company is offering to help the families get closure.

If you are waiting on a gravestone from National Memorial Stone, call 419-882-7161 and Toledo Memorial Park may be able to help. (Source: WTOL)

An elderly woman in Toledo contacted Call 11 For Action after she says she was scammed by a local tree removal company.

A Fremont man wants to warn everyone of online scammers after he was fooled into giving a fake Microsoft employee $8,000.

By Lauren Keith - bio | email

(WTOL) - The Coffeetime Brew System promises it tastes better than any coffee you've ever had before, but Does it Work?

"Seems like a lot of extra work and time to wait just to get your coffee," said lawyer Eric Bohl, who will help test this product.

The Coffeetime Brew System promises this way of cold-brewing reduce acid, but it also supposedly produces a coffee concentrate that lasts weeks. What's more: Ronco claims cold-brewing your coffee grounds in this way creates "coffee-house tasting coffee" but lawyer Eric Bohl has his doubts.

Cold-brewing requires your coffee grinds to sit in cold water for 8 to 12 hours. So, this way you can't expect to brew up some coffee and taste it in a matter of minutes. This takes preparation.

Eric prepares the first round of Coffeetime coffee. He and his coworkers will prepare another batch at the end of their work day, so when I return the next day for results, we'll still be in the 8 to 12 hour window required by Ronco.

In that time, Eric and his colleagues at the Limbaugh Law Firm devised their own cold-brewing method. They simply rigged up their own pitcher and filter to equal that of this product. After all, this cost them nothing to do. The Ronco system is $25. Plus, Eric's way doesn't have this design flaw.

"You have to reach underneath and pull the plug out. There's no good way to get the plug out," said Bohl.

We end up making a mess trying to take the plug out so the coffee concentrate can drip out into the pot. It doesn't look appetizing either.

It takes forever for all of this to drip into the container. Finally, we're ready for the ultimate taste test. We pour hot water into the concentrate. Now we have three cups, A, B and C. One contains the coffeetime brew, another has coffee Eric brewed in a similar way, and the last cup has plain ole' coffee brewed normally. Limbaugh employees are ready to taste! Here are three comments.

"The only way this would be worth it is if this was the best coffee anyone has ever had in their lives. that clearly wasn't the results of our taste test," said Bohl.

Plus, we also have a mess. Once we run out of this coffee, it's not like you can simply brew another pot this way...don't forget either, if you really want to cold brew you can probably find your own way of doing it than pay $25 for this.



"It seems to all of it should get an F," said Bohl.

I'm not arguing with a team of lawyers - it's clear to me, too, the Ronco Coffeetime Brew System is a waste of time and money. It fails this Does it Work test.

Copyright 2010 KFVS. All rights reserved