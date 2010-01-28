Yark donates $10,000 to Make-A-Wish

TOLEDO, OH (WTOL) - A Toledo car dealership is making some children's lives a little brighter.

Yark Automotive on Central Avenue donated more than $10,000 to the Make-A-Wish Foundation Thursday. The money will help grant wishes to children in northwest Ohio who suffer from life-threatening illnesses.

The dealership gave a portion from each car sold last month, on top of customer donations.

"It's amazing how they [customers] always respond to something like this and it's a great cause," said Yark General Manager Doug Kearns. "I think people feel good about what they're doing."

Needless to say, Make-A-Wish folks are pleased.

"These children have all kinds of different illnesses that are medically life-threatening and we come in in a time of need and offer that sense of joy and hope that there's a better future ahead," said Make-A-Wish's Eric Slough.

In the six years they've been doing this, Yark has raised more than $85,00 for the Make A Wish Foundation.