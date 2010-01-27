Toledo doctors offer guys unique way to watch NCAA Tourney

By Tim Miller - bio | email

TOLEDO, OH (WTOL) - Some Toledo urologists have teamed up with a local radio station for "Snip City 2010." It's a way you can take care of your family planning and score some time off from work for March Madness.

Genito Urinary Surgeons in west Toledo and ESPN 106.5 came up with the radio ad to calm men's fears about the possible pain and worries about getting a vasectomy.

"Go in for a little snip snip and come out with doctor's orders to sit back and watch some non-stop basketball," said Dr. Michael Rashid.

He says their office is setting aside additional appointments during the first two weeks of the NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament so guys can take time off from work for their outpatient surgery and two days of recovery.

In fact, while they're in the office awaiting the procedure, the games will be on in the waiting room.

The office is taking several calls a day about "Vasectomy Madness" or "Snip City 2010" -- and they're booking appointments.

"We like to take a little bit of the edge off the seriousness and have a little fun with it. And we're basketball fans as well so we're pretty excited about doing this," Dr. Rashid said.

He says vasectomies are often covered by insurance and if you're already thinking of getting one, there may be no better time, for as the radio ad claims, "If you miss out on this, you'll end up recovering during a weekend marathon of chick flicks. Now that's painful!"

The NCAA Tournament airs on WTOL-11 beginning March 18.

