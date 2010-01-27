Adrian woman pleads guilty to leaving toddler on US-223 - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Adrian woman pleads guilty to leaving toddler on US-223

Posted by Lisa Strawbridge - email

ADRIAN, MI (WTOL) - Brand Wellman, 30, faces up to four years in prison after pleading guilty to dumping her 3-year-old daughter along US-223 back in September.

Wellman pleaded guilty Wednesday to a single count of second-degree child abuse. The court agreed to drop another charge of  second-degree child abandonment.

Sentencing is set for February 25.

Copyright 2010 WTOL. All rights reserved.  

First Alert Interactive Radar
Powered by Frankly