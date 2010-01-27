Adrian woman pleads guilty to leaving toddler on US-223

Thirty-year-old Brandy Michelle Wellman remains in the Lenawee County jail. Her preliminary hearing is set for Monday.

Mom in jail after daughter's found on side of road

Posted by Lisa Strawbridge - email

ADRIAN, MI (WTOL) - Brand Wellman, 30, faces up to four years in prison after pleading guilty to dumping her 3-year-old daughter along US-223 back in September.

Wellman pleaded guilty Wednesday to a single count of second-degree child abuse. The court agreed to drop another charge of second-degree child abandonment.

Sentencing is set for February 25.

