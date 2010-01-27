Fear of losing benefits keeps some from part-time work

By Erica Shaffer - bio | email

TOLEDO, OH (WTOL) - Census Bureau managers having trouble getting temporary employees believe a misunderstanding about benefits may keep unemployed workers from seeking part-time or temporary jobs.

Managers at the Census Bureau say they are having trouble finding workers, even with the high number of unemployed people. "They are afraid they are going to lose their benefits if they go to work," said Local Census Bureau Office Manager Julie Meister.

Harold Bailey with the Office Of Unemployment Compensation says getting a part-time or temporary job could actually bring in more money than unemployment alone. "If they are receiving less than what their weekly amount is from unemployment, they can receive reduced unemployment compensation for the week," he said.

Here is an example of how it can work. If a person receives $400 a week in unemployment benefits and takes a part-time job paying $200 a week, the unemployment benefits are reduced buy 20 percent, or $120 in this example. That means the unemployment payment would be $280 a week. When it's added to the $200 paycheck from the part-time job, the total amount earned is $480. That's $80 more than the full unemployment payment of $400.

The unemployment office says not accepting part-time jobs may actually put a person receiving benefits at risk. Risks include running out of eligibility, not receiving benefits next year if still unemployed and the missed opportunity of work to put on a resume.

