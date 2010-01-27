New blood pressure control device is being tested in Toledo

By Melissa Voetsch - email | bio

Posted by Dave Dykema - email

TOLEDO, OH (WTOL) - High blood pressure is one of the leading causes of stroke or heart attack but getting it under control is now getting some high-tech help at the Toledo Hospital Jobst Vascular Center.

Michael Freas, 50, was a walking time-bomb with terrible headaches and blood pressure up to 283. That's off the charts.

"My doctor asked me what color suit should he wear to my funeral," joked Freas. "Anything was good at that point."

Freas qualified to try a new device in a clinical trial. It's called the Rheos System.

"We will take ... electrodes and wrap them around the (carotid) artery," Dr. Anthony Comoroto said. The electrodes fool the baroreceptors, located right at the base of the carotid artery in the neck, which are nerves that detect changes in the level of arterial blood pressure.

Using a device surgically inserted under the collar bone, the wearer can give it kind of a jump-start, like jumper cables attached to a battery. By telling it how many times to fire, patients can keep their blood pressure under control.

"We're fooling the baroreceptors into thinking that the blood pressure is much higher than it is," Dr. Comoroto said, "so it's going to tell the brain to bring the blood pressure down."

Freas is now off his blood pressure meds. he says at first he could feel the device right behind his tongue at times, but that "my body adjusts to it."

The goal is to bring the blood pressure down to under 130 over 80.

Copyright 2010 WTOL. All rights reserved.