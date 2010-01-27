Dashcam video is released of fatal Oregon police chase

By Joe Stoll - bio | email

Posted by Dave Dykema - email

TOLEDO, OH (WTOL) - Dashcam video of the chase involving two shoplifters and Oregon police that led to one death has been released. You can see it in the video playback to the right.

The pursuit started in Oregon but ended around 1:30 a.m. Tuesday morning on North Wheeling near Consaul Streets in east Toledo when the suspects crashed.

As the suspect's car approaches Oregon Police officer Brian Emch, the driver's side door swings open then shuts.

Then you hear a woman screaming, "Help me! Help me! Help me!"

Police believe that's 47-year-old Tonya Smith, also known as Tony Joyner. In the car with her is 29-year-old Gabrielle Harris. At this point, police think Harris is a man, and all "he/his" on the tape refer to her.

The two women are accused shoplifters who are fleeing from Meijer. Officer Emch turns his car around and begins his pursuit.

Harris is in the passenger seat, but may actually be the one driving the car while Smith tries jumping out.

"Two dispatch. Be advised she's got her legs out," calls officer Emch. "She's all over the road. He's trying to drive the vehicle right now from his side."

The car blows through four stop lights along Wheeling and swerves all over the snow covered road.

"Still running with no lights on. No lights," advises Emch.

Police believe the car reached speeds of more than 60 mph.

Once officer Emch loses sight of it, the pursuit is called off. But seconds later Emch comes upon a wreck.

"They've crashed on northbound Wheeling. I don't know where they're at. Northbound Wheeling."

Police say Smith was thrown from the car and killed when it went airborne and slammed into a power pole.

Harris survived but ran. Police later tracked her down. She was released from a local hospital into police custody, where she was taken to jail.

Harris was arraigned Wednesday and is being held on $100,000 bond. She's charged with, among other things, involuntary manslaughter.

Copyright 2010 WTOL. All rights reserved.