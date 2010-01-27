After 6 months of mold, tenant gets new apartment

By Mika Highsmith - bio | email

Posted by Lisa Strawbridge - email

TOLEDO, OH (WTOL) - Autumn Leestma says she's been dealing with mold problems in her west Toledo apartment since June, when she moved into the Riveria Maya Apartments near Laskey and Lewis.

Leestma says every time it rains or snows, the precipitation leaks into her apartment and creates a moldy mess.

"This is the closet where the water was coming down from the ceiling," said Leestma. "There's water droplets up top." She added that the leaks were also bad in her closet, leaving water stains up and down the wall.

Immediate fixes include buckets to catch drops and towels on the floor to soak up water. The water sits for two weeks, creating mold and a terrible stench.

Riveria Maya Management in Illinois said by phone that they take all complaints seriously, but they had trouble getting access to Leestma's apartment since she prefers to be home when they come.

Leestma says on-site maintenance staff came to soak up the water, but they didn't solve the problem.

After another visit to the apartment Tuesday, maintenance and management agreed to move Leestma to a new apartment, and she says she's thrilled.

There are lessons from this problem that many renters can learn from. First, document everything by putting all complaints in writing. Secondly, be sure to arrange access for maintenance to work on the problem.

If all else fails, and the problem is not getting solved, be sure to start the rent escrow process.

